1. Well, the hurricane obviously threw a wet blanket on top of what was shaping up to be a low-key stellar recruiting weekend for Clemson considering the opponent.
The majority of the relevant expected visitors scrapped plans to attend. Some we reference later in this piece, others including Carrollton (Ga.) 2020 four-star defensive end Kevin Swint and Marietta (Ga.) 2020 four-star safety Rashad Torrence.
Among those who also made it in were Savannah (Ga.) 2020 Islands athlete Mike Robertson and Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley 2002 four-star receiver Michael Wyman.
Yet overall, maybe it was for the better if certain Clemson targets were paying attention elsewhere.
For example, a bunch of substantial mutual targets were to be on hand for Auburn’s loss to LSU, including Oxford (Ala.) five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb, Marietta (Ga.) Hillgrove 2020 five-star defensive lineman Myles Murphy, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark 2020 receiver Ze’Vian Capers, Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf 2020 four-star tackle Jalen Rivers and Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2020 receiver E.J. Williams.
And we haven’t even gotten to FSU’s mess yet.
Sometimes less is more, we suppose.
2. Honestly, the biggest football recruiting development from the weekend was who didn’t make it to campus.
We broke the news Thursday that Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis would not be making his official visit as scheduled.
That understandably raised some eyebrows with Davis coming off his official visit to Florida State.
As we indicated, though, this was a move agreed upon by both parties.
That’s not something we would be conveying if Clemson's staff felt the writing was on the wall for Davis to pledge to the Seminoles.
