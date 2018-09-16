THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Well, the hurricane obviously threw a wet blanket on top of what was shaping up to be a low-key stellar recruiting weekend for Clemson considering the opponent.

The majority of the relevant expected visitors scrapped plans to attend. Some we reference later in this piece, others including Carrollton (Ga.) 2020 four-star defensive end Kevin Swint and Marietta (Ga.) 2020 four-star safety Rashad Torrence.

Among those who also made it in were Savannah (Ga.) 2020 Islands athlete Mike Robertson and Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley 2002 four-star receiver Michael Wyman.

Yet overall, maybe it was for the better if certain Clemson targets were paying attention elsewhere.