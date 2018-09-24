THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. As we’ve framed, Clemson has become a destination opponent for recruits.

Opponents are often going to arrange their big recruiting weekends in conjunction with facing the Tigers because that will help lure the premium targets.

With Atlanta standing as a prime recruiting territory, taking on Georgia Tech perhaps offers greater possibility for mutual targets to come see you in-person – although the Yellow Jackets just haven’t been involved with the caliber of prospect in Clemson’s ballpark.

There was one nationally acclaimed prospect on hand Saturday that Clemson's staff will be glad came to watch.