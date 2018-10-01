THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Clemson’s quarterback stable was often labeled an embarrassment of riches the last few years.

The Tigers certainly weren’t embarrassed or ashamed of it this past week.

As the program accumulated one highly regarded quarterback after another the last five years, understandable questions would arise: Does having too many decorated QBs create problems? Won’t that cause someone to leave eventually? Everyone waited for the shoe to drop.

Sure, odds were that they all weren’t going to turn out stars for Clemson.

But that shouldn’t have deterred the Tigers from going to get them, and their results certainly beat the alternative.

The simplified job of Clemson's coaches is to annually try and attract the best players it can at each position. Then you let them sort out the playing time for you via their performances.

The better options they amass, the higher the odds they’ll end up with cream risen to the top.