Monday Insider
1. Clemson’s quarterback stable was often labeled an embarrassment of riches the last few years.
The Tigers certainly weren’t embarrassed or ashamed of it this past week.
As the program accumulated one highly regarded quarterback after another the last five years, understandable questions would arise: Does having too many decorated QBs create problems? Won’t that cause someone to leave eventually? Everyone waited for the shoe to drop.
Sure, odds were that they all weren’t going to turn out stars for Clemson.
But that shouldn’t have deterred the Tigers from going to get them, and their results certainly beat the alternative.
The simplified job of Clemson's coaches is to annually try and attract the best players it can at each position. Then you let them sort out the playing time for you via their performances.
The better options they amass, the higher the odds they’ll end up with cream risen to the top.
There’s obviously a motivational impetus behind it, but Dabo Swinney goes so far as to tell his players that the staff is working to out-recruit them. And frankly, players would have to be rather naïve to think otherwise.
Having promising talent stockpiled at quarterback offers no guarantees; after all, it wasn’t enough to carry them the year before as well against Syracuse when the starter went down.
But we would feel more confident speculating that Clemson’s national title aspirations would likely have suffered a challenging blow had the Tigers not had someone the caliber of former four-star Chase Brice waiting in the wings.
There’s a common recruiting refrain that elite teams stack talent on top of talent. Which manifests in the Clemsons having a larger margin for error when circumstances such as transfer or injury dictate leaning on the next man up.
We do know that despite the turnover (by the way, Zerrick Cooper won Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honors Saturday) and how the Kelly Bryant saga has unfolded, he Tigers will continue to identify their No. 1 quarterback target on an annual basis and aim for him as a result.
2. That next-man-up with the Clemson bull’s-eye remains Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 2020 five-star D.J. Uiagalalei.
Uiagalalei (6-4, 240), ranked No. 1 nationally by Rivals.com, has shaped up as a battle between Clemson and Oregon – with the Ducks having played host to him for their big recruiting weekend more than a week ago.
As we’ve indicated, the Tigers get their swing in three weeks for their next home game Oct. 20 against N.C. State.
This stands to be a significant month in their courtship.
