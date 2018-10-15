THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. The open date for Clemson meant bye bye for the coaches as they hit the road en masse Friday for the first time.

Without team meetings or a Saturday game encumbering their schedule, they could make the long trips they needed to fit in this fall.

As we reported, one of the distant trips came Saturday when quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter flew from California to see Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star quarterback commitment Taisun Phommachanh play. Another example: Defensive coordinator Brent Venables traveled to watch New Orleans (La.) University School linebacker commitment Bryton Constantin on Friday.

ALSO READ: A Decade Of Dabo | A Decade Of Dabo: Enter C.J. Spiller | A Decade Of Dabo: The Venables Story | A Decade Of Dabo: A Higher Power | A Decade Of Dabo: The Car Ride | A Decade Of Dabo: The Tour | A Decade of Dabo: The Tour - Part 2

In addition to scouting prospective targets, the Tigers make sure to get in front of their commitments as part of their successful retention plan.

That’s perhaps even more important as the relatively new December signing period has shrunk the recruiting calendar and compelled more recruiting activity in-season.

We’re often asked about which pledges will be midyear enrollees.

Our answer always includes an asterisk because oftentimes prospects will say they intend to enroll early when it’s either not feasible or probable.