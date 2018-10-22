THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. As this photographer waited on the sidelines for recruits to surface pre-game, a trusted passer-by joked that if we didn’t end up with a lot of quality prospect photos Saturday, we weren’t very good at our job.

In other words, there was no shortage of talent assembled in the old stadium weight room that was renovated into a game-day recruiting facility during the offseason.

Sure enough, we counted close to 30 visitors for Clemson’s 41-7 romp of N.C. State who hold multiple power conference offers.

To think most were juniors, and the Tigers are likely to get the pick of the litter with a bunch of them.

Talent attracts more talent, and while Clemson is sitting on the country’s No. 4-ranked recruiting class, it feels both odd and fair to suggest the 2020 haul could be even better.

The seeds have been planted.

2. First off, let’s cover the big name who wasn’t there.