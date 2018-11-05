THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Witnessing Clemson dismantle Louisville with such swift ease stood as a reminder to this observer about the simplicity of recruiting.

It was dubbed Statement Saturday because of so many significant matchups across the college football landscape.

Maybe noon stars aren’t ideal for recruit travel. No, there hasn’t been a signature splash game that attracts the wowing visitor list. And if we’re really stretching, hard to manufacture a volume recruiting event when so few spots left begets fewer targets and invites.

Clemson’s statement was this:

Winning is the greatest recruiting tool there is.

Winning big, and with style, sells a program first and foremost.

The culture and family environment Dabo Swinney has fostered differentiates the Tigers, absolutely.

Beating the tar out of opponents on a weekly basis, in support of the process and personality – well, that tends to subsequently sell itself, too.