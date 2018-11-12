Four cited offers from Alabama, although we can obviously raise an eyebrow as to whether they would have been takes.

Thus it caught our eye last week the Miami Herald used, as its metric to question their recruiting punch, that not a single Hurricanes offensive starter held a scholarship offer from Clemson.

"The U” that we’ve come to know since the Canes joined the ACC 15 years ago is back again, and the dissection of their shortcomings under Mark Richt is starting to intensify.

That came to mind last week after Miami suffered its humbling home loss to Duke.

Remember when The WestZone message board judged Clemson’s evaluation decision by whether the prospect theoretically could help the Tigers beat Florida State?

1. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery in college football recruiting, just as it is in most walks of sports and business.

Yes, Clemson is the standard.



It just bears reminding that while many folks saw a lot of potential in this program, not sure how many thought it a realistic possibility or probability the Tigers could ascend to this stature and sustain it.

2. And the train doesn’t look like it’s slowing anytime soon.

The serious push toward the finish line is about to commence, making this a good time to underline where Clemson is this class – and to what heights it might reach.

Clemson resides at No. 5 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

That might feel like status quo. But while the Tigers have brought in more than their share of blue-chippers this decade, it merits noting that they only have one top-five class during this ride: No. 4 in 2015. They finished No. 6 in 2016 and No. 8 twice, including last year.

So Clemson is in position to post one of, if not its best, class in the rankings era.

Georgia (No. 8), LSU (No. 7) and Michigan (No. 9) are within striking range and each figures to climb with additions, so we can’t assume a top-five finish yet.

But Clemson has several acquisitions left as well and is involved with multiple big names.

Nab just one of two main five-stars they are engaged with, and the Tigers’ point total jumps more than 115 points and what would currently be second place in the standings.

It’s doubtful Clemson catches Alabama for the recruiting crown.

But these next two or three months could see the Tigers move into unchartered recruiting territory.

3. The stretch run kicks into full stride this week.

With its surge in midyear enrollees the last couple of years, Clemson has staged its big recruiting weekend at the last home game excluding the South Carolina rivalry. That strategy was fortified last year when the December early signing period brought the recruiting process to a formal close earlier.

Similarly, this is when the program celebrates senior day – which figures to be a spectacle with Clemson’s celebrated defensive line, mainstay Mitch Hyatt and legendary Hunter Renfrow prominent among the honorees.

Not to mention Clemson has shown to do the military appreciation thing rather well.

Thus, the Tigers will be bringing in many of their commitments on official visits for the 7 p.m. kickoff against Duke.

As we previously reported, Folsom (Calif.) four-star receiver Joseph Ngata used his official for the Louisville game more than a week ago because his team is expected to make another deep playoff run – which stands to complicate travel for a West Coaster.