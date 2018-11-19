Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. And away we go.

The stretch run for Clemson’s recruiting class began this past weekend, at least as we would frame it.

The Tigers held their major recruiting weekend, sprinkling a pair of uncommitted targets in with a dozen commitments – all on official visits. Five more commitments – two for this class, three for the 2020 cycle – were on hand as unofficial visitors as well as a five-star junior Clemson has bull’s-eyed.

Save for a few exceptions, Clemson's staff feels inclined to reserve official visits until as late in the process as possible. It’s one of, if not the, last bullet it wants to fire in the recruiting battle – excluding perhaps Dabo Swinney’s in-home visit.

The Tigers used to bump all their official visits toward one big January weekend. But their increased drive for midyear enrollees has pushed the recruiting calendar back the last few years, leading to the inception of a big in-season official visit weekend.

Then last year’s inception of a December signing period made it a necessity.

While many early signees were expected, college coaches were somewhat surprised at how high a percentage of those on their board locked in and elected not to carry their recruitments to the traditional February National Signing Day.