Tigerillustrated.com

1. We’re fond of expressing that success is relative to expectation. Our subjective opinion or judgment of something depends on the standard we’re measuring it to.

That probably bears repeating as we gauge the returns and impressions from Clemson’s rivalry recruiting weekend following Saturday’s 56-35 victory against South Carolina.

Was it what it could have been? The two previous years, the Tigers delivered a clear statement that the gulf between them and the Gamecocks was expansive if not unbridgeable in the remote future.

While a gap still clearly exists, the door was opened for South Carolina to use the outcome as a recruiting positive. And we suspect that in and of itself yielded disappointment, although it was an eventual inevitability.

We also often opine that single-game results are overstated in recruiting decisions, not to mention that the in-state rivalry really doesn’t carry the weight with prospects that it does with fans and Clemson athletics personnel alike.

So that when we look back and assess the significance of this past weekend from a recruiting standpoint, it will be much more favorable for the Tigers than folks might presume based off the post-game message board tone.

Clemson has already secured one commitment since Saturday night and had numerous out-of-state blue-chippers in attendance.