1. For as dynamic as Clemson’s next recruiting class could be, are we underselling how special this one is taking shape to wind up?

No one is disparaging the Tigers’ haul to date for sure, even in light of the uncertainty with what they’ll finish with on the offensive line.

Yet one could argue there’s a strange lack of buzz for what could be a historical class, at least with how we tend to define them.

Less than three weeks from the early signing period – by which time most recruiting business is done – Clemson is quietly inching toward its highest-ranked class ever, if somewhat by unconventional route.

The Tigers climbed to No. 3 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings last week after Oregon incurred a pair of decommitments.

Alabama resides at No. 1 and threatens to run away with the unofficial recruiting title yet again. Georgia sits at No. 7 but looks primed to catapult to No. 2 with its available space and remaining targets.

There are a handful of teams clustered beyond there, and Clemson is perhaps more primed than any of them to stake claim to the bronze this cycle for two main reasons:

The targets they could get, and the commitments they already have.