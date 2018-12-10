THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. We suggested in last week’s Insider that Clemson’s recruiting class could soon get better without even making an acquisition.

Maybe not to the degree we thought it might, but the case can still be made.

Rivals.com unveiled its next-to-last rankings update this past week.

As we teased, Clemson ceased being without a five-star in this class as two highly regarded commitments earned the acclaimed bump: Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer corner Andrew Booth and Folsom (Calif.) receiver Joseph Ngata.

And yet the Tigers slipped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the overall team rankings.

After all the rankings movement, Clemson gained 80 points by the network’s formula – more than Alabama (74) or Georgia (15), for those tracking at home.

But LSU added 169 points, catapulting it from No. 6 to No. 3 in the standings. No. 2 Texas A&M actually gained ground on Alabama with a 129-point boost, then fell way behind with a decommitment and two big Bama flips.

So here’s the top five:

1. Alabama (2,776)

2. Texas A&M (2,528)

3. LSU (2,516)

4. Clemson (2,483)

5. Texas (2,401)

Then Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Notre Dame are clumped together at positions Nos. 6-9 – one or two substantial additions away from the top group, depending on the team.