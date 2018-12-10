Monday Insider
1. We suggested in last week’s Insider that Clemson’s recruiting class could soon get better without even making an acquisition.
Maybe not to the degree we thought it might, but the case can still be made.
Rivals.com unveiled its next-to-last rankings update this past week.
As we teased, Clemson ceased being without a five-star in this class as two highly regarded commitments earned the acclaimed bump: Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer corner Andrew Booth and Folsom (Calif.) receiver Joseph Ngata.
And yet the Tigers slipped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the overall team rankings.
After all the rankings movement, Clemson gained 80 points by the network’s formula – more than Alabama (74) or Georgia (15), for those tracking at home.
But LSU added 169 points, catapulting it from No. 6 to No. 3 in the standings. No. 2 Texas A&M actually gained ground on Alabama with a 129-point boost, then fell way behind with a decommitment and two big Bama flips.
So here’s the top five:
1. Alabama (2,776)
2. Texas A&M (2,528)
3. LSU (2,516)
4. Clemson (2,483)
5. Texas (2,401)
Then Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Notre Dame are clumped together at positions Nos. 6-9 – one or two substantial additions away from the top group, depending on the team.
Clemson’s best class on record remains the No. 4-ranked haul in 2015, following by a No. 6 finish in 2016.
How others close obviously factors into the picture.
Yet its favorable standing with several big names lends credence to the supposition Clemson’s point total is only going to climb.
Putting the Tigers in serious contention for their highest-ranked class yet.
2. At least for the time being, mind you.
Because as we framed last week, it could be displaced by the 2020 class the way circumstances appear to be unfolding.
The linchpin to that scenario figures to be Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star junior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.
This is the final week college coaches can be on the road recruiting until next month. The NCAA’s contact period ends Sunday and restarts Jan. 11.
Staffs were given three weeks to make their desired stops, and there will be a brief dead period of no permissible contact next week leading into the Dec. 19-21 early signing window.
As we’ve illustrated, Clemson has experienced a truncated period yet again because of desirable circumstances within its control.
ACC Championship game preparations precluded the Tigers from traveling most of the opening week. And practices begin Wednesday for their Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl semifinal against Notre Dame, which will also deter coaches from making the daily rounds.
We reported in the last Insider that Clemson would be closing its contact period travel with a bang, as Dabo Swinney, co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter would travel today to California.
