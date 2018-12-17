-- In this Early Signing Week edition of the Insider we have additional information to report on Charlotte (N.C.) athlete Quavaris Crouch, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect on Clemson's recruiting board.

-- There's a new 5-star prospect we are now tracking after he was seen by two Clemson coaches last week.

-- We have additional insight on four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam of Tampa, Fla. who has been deliberating between Florida State, Clemson and Auburn.

-- The latest on a new offensive line offer who spent the weekend on an official visit and where his recruitment now stands.

-- We talk more about why we'll be tracking potential additions to Clemson's recruiting class in the month of January through the second National Signing Day (February 6).

-- Details on an offensive lineman committed to an SEC school Clemson's coaches visited last week.

All this and much more in our Monday Recruiting Insider, as the first of two signing days of the 2018-2019 cycle draws closer.