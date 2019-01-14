THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. The iron might be hot, but the brand iron is hotter.

It’s the time of year where we dust off our anecdotes relating recruiting to the tendencies of our consumerist society.

We spend what we make, and we always want to buy more.

College coaches are no different in handling their assets. Scholarships burn a hole in their pocket, and plenty of coaches are willing to spend more than they have to obtain their next obsession, knowing debt relief is but a dropped player away.

Clemson's coaching staff abstains from the latter. Yet as we move into the final stretch for recruiting with this particular class, the debate on spend vs. save is being looked at in a slightly different light after recent developments.

The Tigers are usually judicious in their pursuits anyhow.

But the manner in which they so publicly spanked Alabama in last week’s national championship promises to send Clemson into the formative months for the next 2020 class with unprecedented momentum.