1. The iron might be hot, but the brand iron is hotter.
It’s the time of year where we dust off our anecdotes relating recruiting to the tendencies of our consumerist society.
We spend what we make, and we always want to buy more.
College coaches are no different in handling their assets. Scholarships burn a hole in their pocket, and plenty of coaches are willing to spend more than they have to obtain their next obsession, knowing debt relief is but a dropped player away.
Clemson's coaching staff abstains from the latter. Yet as we move into the final stretch for recruiting with this particular class, the debate on spend vs. save is being looked at in a slightly different light after recent developments.
The Tigers are usually judicious in their pursuits anyhow.
But the manner in which they so publicly spanked Alabama in last week’s national championship promises to send Clemson into the formative months for the next 2020 class with unprecedented momentum.
And so as the staff has weighed who or what position to chase this final month before the Feb. 6 final National Signing Day, several questions have been asked:
Do we absolutely need or want another number at a specific position? If not, is the prospect still on the market right now equal to or greater than the caliber of prospect we’re likely to attract for 2020?
Because the next few weeks are setting up to be huge, probably more so for the juniors than the seniors.
2. One position we’ve continued to monitor is offensive line.
Two weeks ago, we introduced Paramus (N.J.) Catholic three-star Christian Mahogany as a candidate. Mahogany (6-4, 330) picked up a Boston College offer late last month to go with offers from Syracuse and Pittsburgh, compelling him to carry his recruitment into the late period.
