1. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott’s tweet late last week -- simply featuring the hashtag #WeTooDeep20 for Clemson’s next recruiting class – raised our eyebrows too, only for different reason.

Two fire emojis were probably 2-3 too few, per the unwritten rules of our WestZone message board audience.

Some observers were certain to interpret it as a signal for a commitment.

We would say the message went much deeper.

As you’ve seen by the names we’ve rolled out already as visitors for Saturday’s elite junior day, Clemson is the hot ticket right now given the manner in which it dispatched Alabama in the national championship.