Monday Insider
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
1. Two national championships and three title game appearances in four years later, not exactly an easy sell for Dabo Swinney to still claim the best for Clemson is yet to come.
But the Tigers wouldn’t have scaled this seemingly untraversable mountain if Swinney wasn’t a dreamer and believer.
Within the purview of recruiting, though, he might have a case as we see Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class starting to take shape.
As we’ve framed, Saturday’s elite junior day attracted a concentration of talent superior to any event within the program this observer has covered. And that’s with even with a couple of the biggest targets for the class absent as expected.
All told, 17 of the 19 uncommitted visitors were rated four-stars or higher by Rivals.com, including four five-star guests.
All held Clemson offers by the end of the day, which is significant both in relation to the event’s selectivity as well as how judicious the Tigers are being with offers.
Swinney has told recruits this month that if the Clemson program equated to a building under construction, the Tigers have only gotten to the framing.
We can’t vouch for whether the ceiling is the roof.
But based on the early evidence, the Tigers look primed to challenge for their highest-rated recruiting class in the modern era.
2. Let’s begin with the ones they added to the fold.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news