1. Two national championships and three title game appearances in four years later, not exactly an easy sell for Dabo Swinney to still claim the best for Clemson is yet to come.

But the Tigers wouldn’t have scaled this seemingly untraversable mountain if Swinney wasn’t a dreamer and believer.

Within the purview of recruiting, though, he might have a case as we see Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class starting to take shape.

As we’ve framed, Saturday’s elite junior day attracted a concentration of talent superior to any event within the program this observer has covered. And that’s with even with a couple of the biggest targets for the class absent as expected.

All told, 17 of the 19 uncommitted visitors were rated four-stars or higher by Rivals.com, including four five-star guests.

All held Clemson offers by the end of the day, which is significant both in relation to the event’s selectivity as well as how judicious the Tigers are being with offers.