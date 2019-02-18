THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. We’ve written a bunch over the last few years how Clemson’s rise has raised its recruiting bar, thus reducing its volume of in-state targets most years.

Yet as the Tigers’ expansion has reached the western frontier over this last cycle or two, here’s arguing we will continue to see a shift in its North Carolina numbers, too.

Georgia remains the most fertile and most important recruiting ground in Clemson’s footprint, in our estimation. And the Tigers will keep dipping into Florida to chase select elite talents on a yearly basis.

North Carolina was once viewed as on-par with those states as far as significance.

Here’s suggesting that is no longer the case.

Clemson has signed just one prospect from the Tarheel State in each of the last three years.