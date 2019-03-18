THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. The edit from Clemson’s recruiting department got considerable traction over the weekend: A moving truck with the five offensive line commitments painted on its side, superimposed over a postcard spotlighting the attractions around Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback target D.J. Uiagalelei.

Perhaps the main attraction for this recruiting class in his own right.

And moving time it is.

Clemson added two commitments last week to move up to No. 3 overall in the Rivals.com team rankings.

Volume excessively factors into the team rankings in the early going; a team’s 20 best commitments count in the equation.

The Tigers are behind Alabama and LSU, both of which have 10 commitments. Clemson and Miami are neck-and-neck at Nos. 3 and 4, both with nine pledges. Then come Ohio State and Michigan, both of which have seven commitments. So there’s a correlation at this juncture.

Yet we’d also point out that among teams with at least five commitments, Clemson owns the second-highest average of per-prospect star rating (3.89) behind Georgia (4.0). And yes, that includes Alabama (3.75).

Most teams see their per-prospect average slide down as the cycle goes on because the early small sample skews the figures.