1. The edit from Clemson’s recruiting department got considerable traction over the weekend: A moving truck with the five offensive line commitments painted on its side, superimposed over a postcard spotlighting the attractions around Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback target D.J. Uiagalelei.
Perhaps the main attraction for this recruiting class in his own right.
And moving time it is.
Clemson added two commitments last week to move up to No. 3 overall in the Rivals.com team rankings.
Volume excessively factors into the team rankings in the early going; a team’s 20 best commitments count in the equation.
The Tigers are behind Alabama and LSU, both of which have 10 commitments. Clemson and Miami are neck-and-neck at Nos. 3 and 4, both with nine pledges. Then come Ohio State and Michigan, both of which have seven commitments. So there’s a correlation at this juncture.
Yet we’d also point out that among teams with at least five commitments, Clemson owns the second-highest average of per-prospect star rating (3.89) behind Georgia (4.0). And yes, that includes Alabama (3.75).
Most teams see their per-prospect average slide down as the cycle goes on because the early small sample skews the figures.
Moreover, Clemson’s metric has tended to suffer with an inevitable lower-rated acquisition that is brought into the fold for one of several reasons. And odds are such a take happens again.
But we’ve said it before, and we’re riding with it: This class feels different.
On last month’s National Signing Day, Dabo Swinney stated that Clemson will probably never have the No. 1 recruiting class while he’s in charge.
In the context for the Tigers’ approach to evaluations, seeking fits and not espousing the impersonal catch-and-release strategy employed by many other staffs, Swinney is probably right. That’s not how or who Clemson recruits.
Swinney, though, also loves to play the card that little ol’ Clemson couldn’t possibly accomplish something grand, could it? Proving skeptics wrong is the leading motivator in all of sports, and Swinney seizes upon that chip on the shoulder as well as anyone.
We’re not predicting the Tigers finish with the No. 1 class. Alabama and UGA are going to keep accruing stars at their prolific rate.
This observer’s belief, though, is that Clemson will be right there with them at the top this year.
The Tigers have posted their 3.89 per-commitment rating without decisions yet from the biggest-name targets in their realistic crosshairs, including more than a half-dozen five-stars.
Clemson has boasted recent classes top-heavy with five-stars as well as classes ranked highly because of the depth in the bottom half.
But there arguably hasn’t been a class with both, or at least to the degree this class is flashing the potential to have.
Our approach tends to be undersell and overdeliver.
As the intel from our sources continues to mount, though, it’s an increasing challenge to temper expectations for this group.
2. We’ll start with one of those five-stars that Clemson will have to keep working for: Marietta (Ga.) Hillgrove defensive end Myles Murphy.
