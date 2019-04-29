You might recall there to be plenty of message board hand-wringing over five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei missing his flight to a Clemson game a few weeks earlier. Yet it might have been a blessing in disguise to have Uiagalelei there for the South Carolina game as well, as the two hung out – they had met via the recruiting circuit earlier – and the concept of Clemson’s star-studded class was advanced. Defensive tackle commitment Tre Williams also has stayed in Bresee’s ear on Clemson’s behalf.



That visit yielded Bresee’s return for Clemson’s elite junior day in mid-January, after which we concluded the Monday Insider with this:

“We’ve mentioned before that Clemson has resonated with Bresee more than is publicly recognized.

“In our Saturday night update, we wrote about Swinney concluding the elite junior day with a 1 ½-hour veritable sermon espousing the program’s benefits.

“Swinney is superb at tying it all together at the end and captivating the audience.

“Bookmark that as the moment perhaps we look back on – or put another way, when the Bresee camp was Dabo’ed.”

We would now tell you that Bresee had told his family that day that Clemson is where he wanted to go, and he wanted to make it official.

But that’s not the finish line, at least as far as Clemson is concerned.

The Tigers aren’t taking your pledge until they’re convinced you and your support group have bought in to the commitment-is-marriage concept, and there will be no more dating (e.g., visits).

Bresee and his family also wanted to make sure they did their due diligence. Both his parents were college athletes – dad played football at James Madison, while mom played junior college basketball, and his older sister plays college ball as well. So they weren’t to be overwhelmed by the emotions of the process.

Bresee subsequently passed on an expected Penn State visit the following weekend, and that accounted for the first major sign the Nittany Lions weren’t in the position James Franklin and staff thought.

Three weeks after the Clemson junior day, Bresee returned to UGA, and that stood as the Tigers’ last major hurdle. Bresee’s camp liked UGA as well, so when Clemson survived that weekend still on top, Clemson had reason to feel encouraged.

Future official visits to Oklahoma and Alabama were bandied about, but this courtship was coming to a close, and the spring game weekend wrapped it up.

Thus the themes we’ve repeated for the three months since the elite junior day, and the drums we’ll bang for a couple more cases henceforth: Patience, and in due time.

2. Two weeks have passed in the spring evaluation period, and as we reported, Clemson's coaches kicked off their travel last week primarily making the in-state rounds and staying relatively local on the fringes of the Carolinas and Georgia.

That’s been their mode of operation for several years, and the staff drives home that in-state relationship and getting the premium in-state talent remains a priority.

We’ve periodically highlighted that fewer prospects should meet that standard on an annual basis, as the bar has risen to be a take for a national championship contender that can pick and choose from around the country.

This may never be more applicable as the page already partially turns toward the 2021 class.

The state’s 2019 class that just signed was far from great, although it paled in feebleness to the 2017 haul.

Maybe it’s an odd-year thing, but the state’s 2021 crop looks like it might threaten the latter for weakest in memory.

More candidates will eventually surface and earn power conference offers, plus we need to remember these kids are finishing their sophomore years of high school and have plenty of time to develop.

But the pickings appear slim.

It’s one thing when Clemson bides its time on an in-state offer.

Consider that South Carolina – which has shown to be considerably more liberal in its in-state offers under Will Muschamp – hasn’t offered a 2021 either among its 70 or so offers in the cycle.