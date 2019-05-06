THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. The five-star parade has finally introduced its grand marshal, and Clemson has floated to the top of the national recruiting standings.

Hope you enjoyed the barbacoa on Cinco de Mayo.

We closed last week’s edition with these words: To the victor go the spoils. The champs are getting awfully spoiled.

Two five-stars in three days. Four in a row added to the commitment list, with another priority target set to announce next week.

Before long, we’re not going to be able to write about four-stars without dealing with reader yawns, eye-rolls and backlash.

As we’ve outlined, team recruiting rankings don’t warrant a ton of weight quite yet because what matters is who teams have at the end, not right now.

But this is the first time we can recall Clemson sitting at the top, and one cannot help but extrapolate that the reigning football champions are in the midst of stockpiling a special class.

Moreover, Clemson’s per-commitment average star rating is a whopping 4.21.

Here are the highest averages over the last decade (with number of signings in parenthesis):