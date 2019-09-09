THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. There is strength in numbers.

In Clemson’s case this past weekend, the goal was greater strength via fewer numbers.

The defending national champions stood to have one of the hottest tickets in the recruiting landscape with Saturday’s showdown against No. 11 Texas A&M.

It was the game the Tigers had circled on prospects’ calendars since last spring as the one to check out this fall.

Yet whereas we often see the banner programs take a volume approach to their prime recruiting weekend and shoot to attract hundreds of the biggest names they can assemble, Clemson's staff – in keeping with its personal touch – again took the opposite route.

The Tigers had to work more than you know to keep the guest list trimmed to no more than 75 prospects, commitments included.

With Clemson netting a large percentage of the targets it covets, it would be counterproductive to bring in a ton of players who would likely never make the conversation.

The Tigers have gotten where they are through selectivity and heavier personalized attention.