1. There’s always room for more, right?

The TigerIllustrated.com message board community thrives on discussion about news and opinions on the Tigers’ direction with their pursuits. And within that framework, we all like to play coach (or glorified general manager, to paint the picture) and weigh in with our takes and how we might do things.

Nothing wrong with having a vested interest in Clemson football recruiting.

If we went across every fan base, everyone wants more recruits for their team. It’s human nature to keep wanting more, and coaches aren’t immune to that thirst either.

With that in mind, just some figures we wanted to lay out that illustrate why the Tigers cannot be insatiable as they round out this recruiting class in the final three months of the 2020 cycle.