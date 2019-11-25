THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Five-star bombs displace five-bombs, to dust off our phrase. So what’s next?

It feels like forever ago when South Carolina held a five-game winning streak against Clemson, prompting plenty of discussion about recruiting ramifications – particularly within the Palmetto State.

Probably feels even longer to Gamecocks fans amid this lead-up to Saturday’s noon contest in Columbia, but that’s another story.

Point is, once upon a recent time, the conversation was about South Carolina owning the state. Then soon thereafter, it was about Will Muschamp restocking the roster by winning back the state.

That hasn’t exactly gone according to stated plan.

Tigerillustrated.com has a wealth of in-depth content lined up this week that digs into in-state recruiting and the jockeying between Clemson and South Carolina.

In our eyes, the bottom line comes down to this:

Clemson is winning big with the ones it’s gotten, and the Tigers are winning big without the ones they haven’t.

Hard to argue with those results.

2. And thus we segue to the blue-chipper in this cycle’s crosshairs.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch remains not only the mystery man within the Clemson picture, but an enigma the likes of which we haven’t come across since perhaps Christian Wilkins – although there are certainly differences.