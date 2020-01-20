MONDAY INSIDER
1. The fun begins anew.
Recruiting rarely stops, and there is no set time or prospect age at which point the process necessarily starts.
Yet as Clemson has reached playoff after playoff over the last five years, its operating procedure has been fine-tuned and synched.
With another national championship game behind them, the Tigers quickly shift their attention and resources to Saturday’s elite junior day.
Yes, their next recruiting class was christened back in late August with the first 2021 commitment. Clemson has since run the total to five – all four-stars ranked by Rivals.com among the nation’s top 176 prospects.
But the hay is now essentially in the barn for the senior class, and the forthcoming junior day has represented a turning of the page for Clemson over the last few years.
Moreover, we have taken to classifying it as the most significant function on the Clemson recruiting calendar in recent years.
The program’s increased cachet has led to even greater efficiency with its pursuits, which translates to the Tigers getting more of the ones they specifically want.
And that’s the crux of this elite junior day. It’s an intimate, personable gathering of select prospects – most of whom Clemson's staff has already honed in on as priorities.
Consider this: More of the uncommitted visitors for last year’s event ended up signing with Clemson than didn’t.
The Tigers snagged pledges from defensive tackle Tre Williams and Kevin Swint during the weekend. But more of the favorable returns usually aren’t immediate.
The elite junior day quietly advanced Clemson’s advantage to a safe margin with five-stars Bryan Bresee, Demarkcus Bowman and Fred Davis. The Tigers would also eventually score Myles Murphy, E.J. Williams, Mitchell Mayes, Bryn Tucker and Malcolm Greene from the guest list.
Clemson lost tight end Arik Gilbert to LSU and defensive end Jordan Burch to South Carolina, while a handful of other visitors were surpassed on the board.
The Tigers won’t get all of them this time either. Plus some coveted targets won’t be able to make it, while new names will invariably surface and see their stock escalate in Clemson’s eyes through the course of the cycle.
Precedent does tell us, though, that the Tigers will eventually end up with several of Saturday’s visitors.
2. First though, let’s address the remainder for this class.
