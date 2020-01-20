1. The fun begins anew.

Recruiting rarely stops, and there is no set time or prospect age at which point the process necessarily starts.

Yet as Clemson has reached playoff after playoff over the last five years, its operating procedure has been fine-tuned and synched.

With another national championship game behind them, the Tigers quickly shift their attention and resources to Saturday’s elite junior day.

Yes, their next recruiting class was christened back in late August with the first 2021 commitment. Clemson has since run the total to five – all four-stars ranked by Rivals.com among the nation’s top 176 prospects.

But the hay is now essentially in the barn for the senior class, and the forthcoming junior day has represented a turning of the page for Clemson over the last few years.

Moreover, we have taken to classifying it as the most significant function on the Clemson recruiting calendar in recent years.

The program’s increased cachet has led to even greater efficiency with its pursuits, which translates to the Tigers getting more of the ones they specifically want.

And that’s the crux of this elite junior day. It’s an intimate, personable gathering of select prospects – most of whom Clemson's staff has already honed in on as priorities.