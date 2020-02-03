News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 06:21:15 -0600') }} football Edit

MONDAY INSIDER

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

1. Dabo Swinney has said he probably won’t ever score a No. 1-ranked recruiting class given the manner in which Clemson recruits.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

If nothing else, the Tigers made a strong run at disproving his somewhat tongue-in-cheek claim.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}