1. About our recurring theme of less meaning more for Clemson recruiting …

After updating prospect rankings earlier in the week, the network rolled out its latest position rankings for those prospects.

Position after position, each promotion seemingly identified Clemson among the one or two schools off to a fast start at that spot.

On the heels of the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class, it should come as no surprise the Tigers are recruiting well or have sprinted out of the blocks again.

Their continuing increase in recruiting efficiency is what’s impressive.

We’ve pointed this out periodically in recent years. But the fact Clemson is still managing to reach new heights while recruiting even fewer prospects reaffirms how countercultural Dabo Swinney’s approach and program are.