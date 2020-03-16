1. We periodically state that recruiting never stops.

It still won’t, to be clear. But for people on the periphery, this probably looks as close as it gets.

As you are presumably aware, the NCAA announced Friday a mandatory temporary dead period through at least April 15.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, that means recruits aren’t to visit college campuses and meet with coaches.

Coaches are scheduled to hit the road to watch or check on prospects for the spring evaluation period April 15, but that stands to be subject to postponement or cancellation as well pending the results of the nation’s self-distancing measures in the coming weeks. A few schools have already imposed such restrictions on their own staffs into the spring evaluation period – although like everything right now, it’s subject to immediate change.

In some respects, these developments are a big deal to recruiting.

This is a time period when campus visits are steady and often impactful. Many recruitments are coming to a head, as we documented last week in demonstrating the cluster of commitments Clemson has shown to accrue from April through July.