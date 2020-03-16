MONDAY INSIDER
1. We periodically state that recruiting never stops.
It still won’t, to be clear. But for people on the periphery, this probably looks as close as it gets.
As you are presumably aware, the NCAA announced Friday a mandatory temporary dead period through at least April 15.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, that means recruits aren’t to visit college campuses and meet with coaches.
Coaches are scheduled to hit the road to watch or check on prospects for the spring evaluation period April 15, but that stands to be subject to postponement or cancellation as well pending the results of the nation’s self-distancing measures in the coming weeks. A few schools have already imposed such restrictions on their own staffs into the spring evaluation period – although like everything right now, it’s subject to immediate change.
In some respects, these developments are a big deal to recruiting.
This is a time period when campus visits are steady and often impactful. Many recruitments are coming to a head, as we documented last week in demonstrating the cluster of commitments Clemson has shown to accrue from April through July.
It will be interesting to monitor if there is a macro delay in when prospects make their decisions because of the pause with in-person interaction. Moreover, plenty of teams might be slower in identifying their priority prospects to push for, and no spring evaluation period would alter the market because that’s when a new wave of offers is typically dispensed – both as schools expand their boards as well as new prospects emerge.
There definitely could be a domino effect, although all it really might do is delay the process.
Yet amid this climate of uncertainty and unprecedented upheaval, it’s easy to get carried away with and let the imagination extend beyond reality.
Recruiting will still hum along in the same manner it does during other non-contact periods throughout the year.
Clemson's coaches will still talk and text with prospects on about a weekly basis, as well as send a periodic direct message through social media channels. Recruiting support staffers will still produce content to send prospects via DMs as well.
We see the primary new variable, as it specifically pertains to Clemson, as this: Which prospects want to make sure they check the due-diligence box on taking more visits to see their suitors one last time, versus which prospects conclude they’ve seen enough anyhow and decide they don’t need that extra just-to-be-sure visit to make their choice?
Those are a case-by-case basis.
But it may well benefit Clemson that it attracted the vast majority of its select targets to campus already this year, either for its January elite junior day or the follow-up junior day just one week ago.
2. Of course, we already witnessed one fruits of that most recent event this past week.
