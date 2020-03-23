MONDAY INSIDER
1. The show goes on.
As we wrote last week, there’s an important distinction to be made between a moratorium on recruiting visits and the perception that college football recruiting has halted.
Yes, these are different times for everyone, college coaches and recruits included.
These prospects all have families impacted in varying ways by physical, psychological and financial effects of the global pandemic. College coaches aren’t suddenly without duties; with their players now scattered, staffers are spending considerable time making sure, for example, that a kid with a 7 p.m. tutor still has to make that appointment, albeit remotely.
For Clemson, the coaches’ recruiting efforts really haven’t changed to any substantive degree.
The Tigers either have a select target or a small pool of candidates for each established remaining slot, and staffers were already making periodic check-ins with those prospects. So it’s not as if they needed to ramp up communication or increase the volume of graphics sent to social media, for example.
Our belief held that the shutdown of on-campus visits and presumably the spring evaluation period would generate disparate responses.
For one subset of prospects, it would expedite the process. For another, it would delay a decision.
There are some recruits holding out because they wanted to dabble with another visit to a different school, or just having trouble telling the losing staffs no, or some other reason amounting to them hemming and hawing. There will be plenty of recruits for whom the relative inactivity will lead them to conclude enough is enough, it’s time.
By our count, there were about two dozen commitments to power conference schools last week (plus one major decommitment in Notre Dame four-star receiver Deion Colzie, who camped at Clemson last summer but did not net an offer).
