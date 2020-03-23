1. The show goes on.

As we wrote last week, there’s an important distinction to be made between a moratorium on recruiting visits and the perception that college football recruiting has halted.

Yes, these are different times for everyone, college coaches and recruits included.

These prospects all have families impacted in varying ways by physical, psychological and financial effects of the global pandemic. College coaches aren’t suddenly without duties; with their players now scattered, staffers are spending considerable time making sure, for example, that a kid with a 7 p.m. tutor still has to make that appointment, albeit remotely.

For Clemson, the coaches’ recruiting efforts really haven’t changed to any substantive degree.