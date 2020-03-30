MONDAY INSIDER
1. The more circumstances change, the more Clemson stays the same.
If you were to scan stories across Rivals.com and throughout the industry the last week or two, two themes would prevail:
Recruiting has halted.
Here’s all the ways recruiting has changed since the NCAA and its members started taking measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Wait, which is it?
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Life is certainly different for many folks right now, and everyone has been affected in various ways.
But we’ve been struck by the manner in which the college football world is coping – as in, we’ve found the reaction to be extreme. Like, approaching hysteria.
We’ve had two weeks where prospects cannot visit college campuses and college coaches cannot visit prospects. Looks like that could easily extend another month, if not longer.
Most power conference prospects have already been recruited for months. And there’s a long, long time left until the December signing period arrives.
Yet the sense we’ve gotten is that recruiting panic mode has set in.
College coaches often need saving from themselves – hence the NCAA regulating a dead period this past February for the first time. Because in their realm, if you’re not grinding and working, you’re perceived as being out-worked by others and not trying hard enough.
So what we now have is college coaches flooding prospects with requests to chat daily over FaceTime or by phone call.
It’s as if recruiters don’t know what else to do with their time.
We have spoken with numerous prospect family members who describe the scene as overwhelming. They’ve had to restrict or take away phone access because of the sudden incessant demand.
But here’s the funny part.
Several of Clemson’s select few targets have barely heard from the staff, if at all.
As one prospect contact told us, it’s as if they refreshingly understand that the recruit doesn’t actually need to hear from them every day.
We have framed Clemson as espousing the less-is-more approach to recruiting in several respects.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news