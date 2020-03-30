1. The more circumstances change, the more Clemson stays the same.

If you were to scan stories across Rivals.com and throughout the industry the last week or two, two themes would prevail:

Recruiting has halted.

Here’s all the ways recruiting has changed since the NCAA and its members started taking measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Wait, which is it?

Life is certainly different for many folks right now, and everyone has been affected in various ways.

But we’ve been struck by the manner in which the college football world is coping – as in, we’ve found the reaction to be extreme. Like, approaching hysteria.