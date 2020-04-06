1. The early birds already have their worms.

We have opined that the NCAA’s moratorium on recruiting visits – by prospects to campus, and by coaches to their high schools – stood to have minimal impact on Clemson because of the legwork done early in a cycle.

That remains our belief in light of this past week’s news that the NCAA is extending the dead period through the end of May.

Clemson's staff already has half its class in hand and can afford to ride out the wait with a handful of other priority targets while conservatively expanding the board at positions where there isn’t as much clarity.

Dabo Swinney affirmed our words last week, saying the Tigers have been locked in on who they want. So the only big deal was not playing host to a bunch of prospects for an April 4 spring game.