1. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

In light of Clemson’s first two decommitments in five years, we’ve noted sentiment for the idea that COVID-19 has hurt the program’s recruiting efforts.

While that case could reasonably be made, we’ve also expressed that from our viewpoint, just about everyone not named Ohio State believes the pandemic has negatively impacted their team’s recruiting efforts.