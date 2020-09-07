1. If you thought Clemson was already selective in its recruiting efforts, the Tigers might be getting even more judicious until further notice.

The NCAA essentially ruled recently that this season won’t count against a football player’s eligibility.

The impetus, of course, was preventing players from being punished if they elect to opt-out for COVID-19 concerns or if their school doesn’t have a season.