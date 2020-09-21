1. At least now there’s clarity, which can then facilitate closure.

The NCAA announced this past week that the recruiting dead period would be extended three more months, running all the way through the end of December.

Meaning still no in-person recruiting visits where prospects meet with coaching staffs on college campuses, nor can those coaches travel to evaluate or talk with recruits on their home turf.

In our conversations with numerous contacts, the expectation had been that the dead period would carry on, with optics and uniformity across the country amounting to leading reasons. Furthermore, having kicked the can a month or two forward at a time so far, our understanding was that decision-makers wanted to have a decision covering a longer time frame so that schools could carry on with recruiting as opposed to sticking in a holding pattern as the December signing period approached.

Nothing comes as a surprise anymore. But we can tell you Clemson had not expected, in mid-September, for the dead period to be pushed all the way through the December signing period.