TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

1. The more things stay the same, the more they change.

If this didn’t strike you as a classic play from the Dabo Swinney playbook …

Tigerillustrated.com’s Larry Williams broke the news Friday that iconic running back C.J. Spiller had been promoted to take over coaching duties at the position, with tight ends coach Danny Pearman moving to an off-the-field role that would include monitoring the NCAA transfer portal.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott shifts from running backs to oversee tight ends, as Larry first reported.

Recall that last week in this space, we cited sources in pointing to a subtle change in Swinney’s philosophy regarding taking transfers.

Clemson doesn’t necessarily intend to recruit transfers going forward. But taking a transfer isn’t off the table anymore either, per our intel.

As we wrote, if the increased movement across the college landscape leads to Clemson suddenly encountering a hole at a position, Swinney is open to exploring the transfer possibilities.

The Tigers will have to do their homework on how the player would check their culture boxes, we said – which is where Pearman’s new role comes in to play.

As we’ve phrased it, the player will have to be the right fit at the right time.

2. That’s Pearman’s part in all this, and the one that catches folks’ attention because of the trendy transfer topic.

But let’s get to Spiller, whom we would argue to be the more important piece to the recruiting puzzle.