1. Opportunity knocks at Clemson.

That's the phrase the program elected to use in the backdrop of graphics dispensed to various recruiting targets last week in the days and hours leading up to the NFL Draft.

It supposedly derives from the proverb that opportunity never knocks twice at any man's door.

Some wise sage was nonetheless oblivious to the future cyclical effect in college football recruiting.

Success tends to beget more success, which is never more evident than during the NFL Draft weekend.

High school players want to go where they will be groomed for the pros and/or compete for championships, usually preferably both.