1. Patience, folks. Patience.

The countdown is now less than a month until the NCAA's dead period is dead, and the doors at Clemson and everywhere else open to visitors who can be greeted at the front.

Contrary to the perception of some, Clemson's recruiting did not die with it, in our opinion.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But a litany of factors has conjoined to create a relative dry spell in commitments -- which we would point out shouldn't be confused with recruiting inactivity, or debatably even futility.

The Tigers own just four commitments, which puts them right in the middle (tied for 34th) among power conference schools.

Yet the wheels have been in motion for June to be moving month, which means clarity at several spots and finally advancing the cause at others.

The calendar continues to come together ...

2. Although one target just gave Clemson an extended look.

In last week's edition, we quietly broke the news that Essexville (Mich.) Garber four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren would be visiting this past weekend with family members.