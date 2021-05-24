1. The countdown is now at just a little more than a week until the ceremonial ball drops to ring in the return of recruiting visits whereby prospects and coaches across the landscape can reconvene and conduct normal activities.

Plus, it marks the beginning of Clemson's pursuits with rising juniors, as the Tigers annually wait for June 1 before starting to dispense their opening round of offers for the next (2023) cycle.

We'd joyously use the line that we don't know what to do with our hands, except we do.

They've got to type, because the comings and goings of recruits across this class and the next are dropping one after another.

Clemson approaches June with just four commitments, its lowest tally at that stage since 2012.

The wheels are about to kick into motion, though, and we don't think it's unrealistic for that figure to easily double in relatively short order.

Let's begin where some of the volume should come from.

2. The name we wrote a lot about this past week was Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County corner Caleb Coley, who disclosed a new offer Wednesday.