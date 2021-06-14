1. Pace yourself, folks.

Clemson comes out of this weekend without a public commitment in more than three months, and the next will account for just the second pledge in approaching six months.

Yeah, that's a long time to go without one -- perhaps without coincidence, about as long as the stretch between Cade Denhoff and Will Shipley's commitments last spring when the pandemic slammed the pause button.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

April and May -- meaning including the spring game and leading into the Dabo Swinney Camp -- have tended to be a fruitful period for Clemson. Over the previous three cycles, they tallied 20 commitments during that stretch -- five last year, seven in 2020 and eight in 2019.

Of course, we long ago informed subscribers that Clemson's staff has deliberately gone slow with various pursuits as it awaited June visits.

Still, though, here's accepting and appreciating those who are feeling hungry, so to speak.

We released a Tigerillustrated.com projection on Friday, and as social media teases to a commitment surfaced Saturday night, there was some message board sentiment that it had better be someone else in addition, and not a specialist.