MONDAY INSIDER

1. That's coming out smelling like roses.

In this feature four weeks ago, we wrote that our sources expected a number of dominoes to fall that would bring clarity to Clemson's recruiting board by its self-imposed August camp deadline.

To kick off the summer, the Tigers were No. 32 in the Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings and sitting on five commitments-- among the lowest totals among power conference programs at the time.

They'd win some and lose some, we suggested. But Clemson was still Clemson, and our view was that there was no actual evidence yet indicating otherwise.

Well, here we are on camp's doorstep, which is where the coaches largely turn the mental page toward team prep for a month leading into the college football season; they want to get their recruiting business to a stopping point whereby focus centers on the current players and only a few recruiting spots warrant revisiting as the season gets underway.

No other team in the top 30 of the team rundown owns fewer commitments as the Tigers.

Seven additions later though, lo and behold, Clemson has skyrocketed to No. 10 in the network rankings, and with the country's third-best per-prospect star average when we cherry-pick to exclude kickers.

An appearance from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw at last week's All-In Cookout likely has affirmed Clemson's seat the table for when his recruitment gets closer to the finish line later this fall.