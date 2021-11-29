1. Here's the beauty of recruiting. You just never know what's going to happen.

Lincoln Riley dropped a bombshell on college football Sunday upon bolting Oklahoma for USC. Suddenly Florida's hiring of Billy Napier was buried news, and Duke gently moved on from David Cutcliffe without any fanfare.

The first two developments have substantial recruiting ramifications that shake the landscape, and the domino effect in the coaching carousel will invariably bring about more fallout.

There are cases where prospects might come available for Clemson in this recruiting class. And there are cases where the Tigers' task just grew more difficult, either for this cycle or down the road.

It's crazy season, indeed.

After Clemson's landslide rivalry shutout Saturday night, Dabo Swinney said he hoped what the Tigers went through this season would bring about a reset on the appreciation for winning -- presumably more from the fans.