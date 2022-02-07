MONDAY INSIDER

1. Let's cut to the chase. The next chase, that is.

National Signing Day has now passed, with Clemson charging late to post its fifth consecutive top-10 recruiting class and seventh in the last eight years.

Maybe it's not as stout a group as hoped, and clearly what the class went through in the final months isn't something the Tigers want to repeat.

But all in all, not bad at all under those circumstances.

Our Friday insider outlining Clemson's projected offensive line numbers for the 2023 class -- reinforcing Dabo Swinney's principles in allocating scholarships based on outgoings -- understandably prompted some commentary questioning whether the Tigers are headed down a similar path again.

We cannot guarantee what the future holds, and we have expressed opinion that Swinney isn't going to make stark strategic changes. The differences will be subtle, and by degrees.

One year ago, Clemson had dispensed 50 offers for the 2022 class.

The Tigers have conveyed 54 offers to juniors for the 2023 cycle.

So there isn't necessarily tangible evidence they are, or will, cast a considerably wider net. Yet.

Exclusivity is going to stay a key part in the recruiting pitch. That was a big theme in Swinney's address to the elite junior day visitors a week ago.

And yet, there feels more to the story than the numbers.