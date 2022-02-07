MONDAY INSIDER
1. Let's cut to the chase. The next chase, that is.
National Signing Day has now passed, with Clemson charging late to post its fifth consecutive top-10 recruiting class and seventh in the last eight years.
Maybe it's not as stout a group as hoped, and clearly what the class went through in the final months isn't something the Tigers want to repeat.
But all in all, not bad at all under those circumstances.
Our Friday insider outlining Clemson's projected offensive line numbers for the 2023 class -- reinforcing Dabo Swinney's principles in allocating scholarships based on outgoings -- understandably prompted some commentary questioning whether the Tigers are headed down a similar path again.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
We cannot guarantee what the future holds, and we have expressed opinion that Swinney isn't going to make stark strategic changes. The differences will be subtle, and by degrees.
One year ago, Clemson had dispensed 50 offers for the 2022 class.
The Tigers have conveyed 54 offers to juniors for the 2023 cycle.
So there isn't necessarily tangible evidence they are, or will, cast a considerably wider net. Yet.
Exclusivity is going to stay a key part in the recruiting pitch. That was a big theme in Swinney's address to the elite junior day visitors a week ago.
And yet, there feels more to the story than the numbers.
Clemson gave out four new offers at its elite junior day. Defensive line should be on the pedestal as the utmost priority for this class, and we can make a case that the Tigers have taken notable measures to expanding their candidate board in recent weeks, with more offers likely to come as they gather more info on various possibilities.
There have been signs suggesting Swinney has increased his presence in the day-to-day recruiting communications, and new full-time staffers Nick Eason and Thomas Austin in particular are engaged with a greater volume of names.
To our eyes and ears, there's been more activity on the front end of this class. What that means for the final score, who knows. But so far, the sense of urgency strikes us in differentiating this cycle from the last.
2. As is customary, let's begin by closing the book on Clemson's newest acquisitions -- of which there were a few.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news