MONDAY INSIDER

1. Every cycle, there's a school with which Clemson crosses paths more than others on the recruiting trail, and it tends to change by the year.

Georgia is the most common recruiting rival. But sometimes it's been Ohio State. Another year UNC. Tennessee and Auburn have held the distinction during the Dabo Swinney era.

As we've expressed in other terms over recent weeks, this cycle it appears to be Notre Dame.

Clemson held serve to ward the Irish off early in the calendar year for Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, compelling Notre Dame to push all its chips to another hand.

On the flip side, the Irish are expected to be the choice today for Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan four-star offensive lineman Sam Pendleton, who was among the pool of the Tigers' credible targets.

Pendleton ties in to what we foreshadowed as a big weekend for the Clemson and Notre Dame entanglement.

The Irish held their spring game Saturday, in tandem attracting another pair of major Clemson offensive line targets.

The most timely of the two was Belmont (N.C.) South Point four-star lineman Sullivan Absher.

Notre Dame had some momentum with Absher (6-6, 300) after a January visit.

Clemson then swung the needle with a March spring practice visit, then drew him back for its spring game two weeks ago.

A lot of signs pointed in Clemson's direction, per our intel. But we stopped short of issuing a projection because Absher was going to follow through on the visit to Notre Dame's spring game. And it's rarely done until it's done, so to speak.

Sure enough, the Irish exited feeling they had not only slowed the Absher-to-Clemson train but had turned things decidedly in their favor.

"There is a feeling that I get both times that I am here that I don't get anywhere else," Absher told InsideNDSports.com. "It's a good feeling. I get more comfortable with being here every minute."

Cause for concern if you're Clemson? Absolutely.