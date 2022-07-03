MONDAY INSIDER

1. June is in the books, and it's time to revisit some receipts. Yes, we've gone through our personal archives and determined that around mid- to late-March is when we began fielding quite a few questions about Clemson's lack of commitments. In our April 4 Insider edition, we first teased that a June official visit weekend was in the works. Amid a closing item subtly reinforcing Clemson's position with Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Vic Burley, we said this: In our March 23 mailbag, we wrote that mid-June is when Clemson ideally will have a foundation laid for this class. We said that for a reason. Clarity for most of the lead dogs on the board is coming in June. Closing time is coming. Just with a little different twist. As we then often repeated, let's wait to start judging the class by the end of June. Alright, how are you feeling now? Clemson has catapulted from a class ranked in the 30s to holding steady at No. 4 overall as others have picked up volume pledges, too. The Tigers got their coveted guy at quarterback -- another who has pushed into the five-star conversation. Four four-star defensive linemen are in the fold, as are a pair of coveted four-star offensive linemen from Texas. Their average star rating (3.87) is third among schools with more than three commitments, trailing only Ohio State (4.06) and Notre Dame (4.0). And they certainly aren't done yet.

Odessa (TX) offensive lineman Harris Sewell is one of 13 four-star public Clemson commitments. (Rivals.com - Auburnsports.com)

Sure, there are imperfections. There have been misses and will be more. How they finish with several remaining spots will set the level for the overall haul. Yet if present commitments and projections hold, here's contending we can safely already call this a stellar recruiting class that's closer to being one of Dabo Swinney's best than on the other half of the spectrum. There weren't a lot of folks confident that would happen two or three months ago. A lot keeps changing in this college football world. Swinney's Clemson rising to the occasion to prove doubters wrong remains a constant. 2. Let's close the book on the latest to pile on that parade. Odessa (Texas) Permian four-star Harris Sewell announced his commitment Wednesday, picking the Tigers over Texas A&M, Texas and Ohio State. Sewell (6-3, 300), ranked No. 99 nationally by Rivals.com, was a part of Clemson's big official visit gathering the first weekend in June. The next weekend, Sewell took an official visit to Texas A&M. Tigerillustrated.com issued a projection for Sewell to Clemson on June 23 -- in fact, before any of the staffs had been informed of the final verdict. His commitment gave Swinney a new Dandy Dozen, as Clemson racked up a whopping 12 pledges for the month. As we've documented, that's a program high under Swinney, and we couldn't find an equal for peers in the modern Rivals era. Well, Texas finished with 12 as well as it surged to No. 1 in the network rankings -- triggered by the Arch Manning domino. That in and of itself speaks to the job first-year offensive line coach Thomas Austin did in courting both Sewell and Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star commitment Ian Reed, whom Texas and Texas A&M legitimately wanted. Traveling isn't prohibitive for Sewell. But there was belief that proximity would help the in-state schools simply as a matter of convenience. Yet we would tell you that program culture and relationships distinguished Clemson and ultimately made the difference in this chase.

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens is now ready to publicly reveal his college decision. (Tigerillustrated.com)

Mea culpa, a couple of years ago, we firmly believed Clemson was wasting its time recruiting in Texas. To that end, we were skeptical its 2018 Cotton Bowl rout of Notre Dame would mean that much for brand recognition. But since that time, the Tigers have scored R.J. Mickens, Andrew Mukuba, Cade Klubnik and now the two offensive linemen. We don't think it's a stretch to suggest that under Steve Sarkisian, Texas has continued embracing a celebrity approach to its recruiting sales pitch. Which is an identity that appeals to some, but obviously not all. Just a theory, but one has to wonder whether the political and cultural profile in the Lone Star State has compelled more prospects to give Swinney's program a close look. 3. Two linemen spots down, two to go. Technically. McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy four-star Zechariah Owens announces his decision at 3 p.m. today. We're not saying Owens (6-6, 355), ranked No. 182 in the country, took our advice to disclose his choice this afternoon before everyone turns their attention to Fourth of July festivities. Or maybe we are. Either way, the Tigers will have a little extra beef on their plate. Recall we issued a Tigerillustrated.com projection for Owens to Clemson on the Sunday concluding the Tigers' official visit weekend. We quoted Owens calling Clemson his leader after scoring an offer upon his March 5 junior day visit. At the time, we also pumped the brakes on snowballing that into an impending commitment. We pretty well characterized Owens as impressionable as they come, and others had previously served as his flavor of the moment. But there were underlying factors that gave the Tigers long-term staying power, and more time was needed for Clemson to convert this into a secure marriage. As we chronicled, Penn State made a push -- as his father lives in New York and was on the Nittany Lions' side. Hence, in the week following our projection, we picked up returns that Penn State felt confident it would be able to attract him back on campus for his previously scheduled June 24-26 official visit.

Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) running back Christopher Johnson. (Rivals.com)

Not all of the Nittany Lions' staff shared that view, from what we were told. But within a week or two, they recognized such hope to be hollow. Austin wanted more mass to be able to move mass -- well, that's where a young man the size of "Big Zach" comes into play. 4. Clemson will continue its efforts to lure a tall, longer tackle body hereafter -- then call it a line class. The two offered prospects are Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate four-star Monroe Freeling and Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson high-three star Stanton Ramil. For all intents and purposes, we are no longer tracking Freeling based on reciprocated interest over recent weeks. Georgia is whom we've circled as the frontrunner, although we wouldn't discount Miami or Florida at this stage. Ramil (6-6, 305) is more of a wild card. We brought to light his unofficial visit during the Dabo Swinney Camp en route home from his UNC official visit. Ramil took additional official visits to Tennessee, Penn State and finally Michigan State last month. So he only has one official visit left. Per our intel, there's an increasing sense he will render a choice before the start of his senior season in August. We also believe Ramil has left all his suitors feeling as if they're the frontrunner. So that picture is a bit murky. 5. Meanwhile, the lone offered running back target came off the board Friday when Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb announced for Auburn over Clemson and Tennessee. The candidate we have highlighted as the anticipated next-in-line remains Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard high-three star Christopher Johnson. Johnson (5-11, 182) committed to Rutgers in March, then decommitted one month later when UGA offered as a defensive back. That offer, combined with subsequently impressive track times during the spring, grabbed the market's attention -- and now Alabama, Miami, Florida State and Florida have all offered, too. We brought to light in May that running backs coach C.J. Spiller had reached out before almost all of those parties and had then traveled down to be among the masses scouting Johnson's spring game. Johnson visited campus in June with several south Florida prospects but did not work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp that day. He did compete at other camps, notably.