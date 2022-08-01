MONDAY INSIDER

1. And so the page is about to turn ...

August is like the Sunday of summer, as the saying goes; summer is wrapping up, and we're on the precipice of starting back into the regular routine.

Clemson kicks off August camp Friday to begin preparation for the Sept. 5 opener against Georgia Tech. The coaching staff has been putting the finishing touches on the logistics for how it wants to install or refresh various concepts, while the preseason ceremonially starts with the ceremonial weigh-in midweek.

With it comes a relative pause in recruiting.

Recruiting never truly stops, of course. The staff will continue weekly communication with its established senior and junior targets, and a couple of prospects remain in the crosshairs for August decisions.

Yet by and large, there's a greater concentration of focus on team over recruiting during August camp than at any other time during the calendar year. Hence why we annually suspend our Insider for a few weeks in conjunction.

The NCAA opens the contact period for one week at the end of July to allow one last stretch of visits and activity before saving college coaches from themselves, plus enabling the high-schoolers a respite as school and seasons commence.

Thus the dead period began again today, and prospects won't be able to return for recruiting visits until a few days before a college team's first game.

Clemson will be permitted to give tickets to a certain number of recruits for the opener in Atlanta, and we anticipate a bunch of the Tigers' commitments to be on hand.