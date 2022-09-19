1. The line has to be drawn somewhere. Doesn't mean it cannot be erased and redrawn. As we've documented, there aren't many designated spots remaining for Clemson's recruiting class. The number of incomings still exceeds the anticipated outgoings. But circumstances can and usually do change during the season and then late in a cycle. You let the games start to play out and eventually get a sense for where there might be attrition or perhaps a pressing need. Which leads us to one of the few senior prospects who ventured in for Saturday's game. Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb Christian high-three star interior lineman Gabriel Fortson returned with his mother and a teammate. In July, we wrote several times that Fortson (6-3, 300) would be a candidate to keep an eye on should Clemson expand its board and go for a fourth offensive lineman this class. He worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and attended a pair of Clemson games last fall. Swinney, we always repeat, is the arbiter and final judge on scholarship distribution. We informed subscribers last week that a fourth offensive line take has yet be signed off on. But that doesn't preclude the Tigers from preparing for the possibility, and we would tell you there are reasons to feel it will be an eventual probability. At this stage in the game, Clemson is on the lookout for, ideally, another Tremayne Anchrum type -- a good and versatile player whose size bumped down his value on the market.

Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb Christian interior lineman Gabriel Fortson is shown here in Death Valley Saturday night. (Tigerillustrated.com)

We're not prepared to put Fortson at Anchrum's level. But we've maintained for awhile that there arguably isn't much of a difference physically between Fortson and in-state offer Markee Anderson, although Anderson has the length to play tackle -- whereas Fortson profiles strictly as an interior lineman. He's got a center's body, which is why both N.C. State and UNC prioritized others during the summer. Hence we would also tell you Georgia Tech has had Fortson penciled into its class for a couple of months. This is a situation, though, where Clemson can pull rank if so desired. The Tigers absolutely could use center options, and Fortson could easily handle guard as well. The question is when and if an offensive line scholarship is green-lighted -- as well as whether Clemson would prefer to hold out for a prospect who could play tackle, or wait and see if the coaching carousel spawns an enticing free agent. Fortson has been planning to announce his destination Oct. 8. UCF is set for an official visit Oct. 1, and it might be fortuitous for Georgia Tech that Fortson isn't instead going to be in Atlanta this weekend when the Knights host the battered Yellow Jackets. Per our intel, a decision date is now likely to get pushed back, and Fortson probably uses that date to release a top three. Fortson knows the potential reward for slowing things down. 2. There are only two positions with a defined scholarship number still on the table: running back and defensive end. The spotlight for the latter, as you know, is focused on Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star end Tomarrion "T.J." Parker. Parker (6-4, 250), ranked No. 178 nationally by Rivals.com, attended Clemson's home opener a week ago. We've written strong words in the Tigers' favor over the course of the last month, none with more conviction than in last week's Insider edition after the visit with his father and girlfriend.

Clemson continues to be at the forefront of Tomarrion Parker's lead group.

But we've also characterized this recruitment as not done yet. A social media tease from Clemson quarterback commitment Christopher Vizzina, combined with industry predictions for Parker to Clemson, prompted message board questions as to whether a domino has silently fallen. No, we would tell you a Tigerillustrated.com projection is not yet warranted. Nothing has changed from what we brought to light a week ago. Parker still intends to go on an unofficial visit to Knoxville for the Vols' Oct. 15 game against Alabama. Florida might draw a game visit over the next month as well, but arrangements haven't been made. Tennessee reportedly was to get a December official visit, but we shared that wouldn't be the case. Parker's recruitment isn't going to last that long. Parker locked in Oct. 22 for his Clemson official visit, in conjunction with its game against Syracuse. Texas A&M is then penciled in for a visit the week after for its game with Ole Miss. We'll see if that one occurs. Either way, we reported Parker would be back yet again at Clemson for its Nov. 19 game with Miami. Again, there are quite a few reasons for the Tigers to feel excellent about their standing. And they do. But we're letting you know they haven't crossed the finish line yet. 3. Clemson doesn't necessarily have another number allotted for defensive tackle. But the Tigers made a firm decision early in the summer to chase specific premium defensive linemen as oversign-worthy, and that lone remaining bull's-eye falls on Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. McDonald (6-2, 325), ranked No. 193 overall, understandably eschewed going to Clemson's game Saturday night in favor of going to Appalachian State to watch his brother, Jayden, play for Troy with ESPN's College GameDay crew on site. Michigan drew his second official visit a week ago -- Florida nabbed the opener over the summer -- and next comes Ohio State this week for its game against Wisconsin. We have also learned that McDonald has lined up an official visit with Oklahoma for its Oct. 15 game against Kansas. McDonald remains set to announce his destination Oct. 31, and that leaves one official visit in his pocket. We have characterized Clemson as the frontrunner since early in the summer through his myriad of established relationships with peers and staff.