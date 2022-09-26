1. Well they're comin' to your city.

ESPN's College GameDay set returns to Clemson for the first time since 2020.

Thus the festive vibe on campus should be kicked up a couple of notches.

Even though that's a long window between the show at Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff against N.C. State, it brings about a moderate shift in Clemson's recruiting plans.

The Tigers already had a pretty decent cast of prospects coming in.

But as we've documented, sentiment held that Clemson would push to attract some of the bigger name recruits later in the season -- specifically when Miami's profile might culminate in a more anticipated atmosphere for an ACC finale with potentially much at stake.

That could still be the case with certain prospects.

Yet upon considering the magnitude of the N.C. State game, the convenience of the late kickoff on travel in, the anticipated atmosphere both on campus and for an important night game in Death Valley -- oh, and that Miami's bubble burst via defeat to Middle Tennessee -- well, circumstances have prompted an audible.

Based on our returns, you can expect a push to get more notable prospects in for the Saturday scene.

2. Two premium juniors, in fact, have now changed their itineraries in order to make Saturday's game.

Including one we would put on offer watch.