1. In our game forecasts the last two weeks, we've expressed how slim the margin can be between win and loss, or tight win and blowout win.

Probably a stretch to suggest Clemson was on the brink of a recruiting disaster as Syracuse carried a two-touchdown lead in front of a flat Death Valley audience Saturday.

But what didn't kill the Tigers probably only made them stronger, as a dramatic comeback victory electrified the atmosphere and invariably gave an important group of recruits an experience to remember.

No one would have predicted that the midseason game with Syracuse might host the most important recruiting crowd for the season -- although the case could certainly be made for the N.C. State contest and the impression it left on numerous 2024s and younger.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

College football, though, is powered by surprises.

As the Tigers begin the stretch run toward the December early signing period, they're attempting to dodge upset bids for several remaining targets.

For this class, the spotlight shines brightest on the defensive line -- where the Tigers hosted both prospects left on their wish list.

Official visits seize the headlines, and thus we'll start with that guest of honor: Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star defensive end Tomarrion "TJ" Parker.