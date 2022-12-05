1. It all starts with quarterback at Clemson. Always has under Dabo Swinney. Probably always will. That goes for on-the-field performance and ceiling as well as recruiting. What a lift the Cade Klubnik revival gives the Tigers going into an important month on the trail. Clemson owns the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in the Rivals.com team rankings, and most of its pieces are already in place. But just the change in perception after this past weekend might give the Tigers an extra push with one of its remaining targets. It would also conceivably go a ways toward snuffing other suitors from selling any of the program's 23 commitments that the program is in freefall. And thus the Tigers now turn their attention toward putting the finishing touches on this class. Assessing what Clemson could still bring in requires a dive into what space they have ... or might have. Five players announced their entry into the transfer portal Sunday: Receivers E.J. Williams and Dacari Collins, cornerback Fred Davis, linebacker Sergio Allen and former walk-on quarterback Billy Wiles. As Tigerillustrated.com has been informing subscribers, those inside the football building do not expect junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to return. Our Larry Williams first told readers last week that he wouldn't be surprised if Uiagalelei surfaces at UCLA. As circumstances stand, Clemson therefore would be on the books for 82 scholarship players next season -- three below the NCAA maximum.

D.J. Uiagalelei closes his Clemson career with 5,681 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 913 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

That doesn't take into account junior defensive end Myles Murphy or junior linebacker Trenton Simpson, both of which we anticipate departing for the NFL based on our feedback. So there's room, but it's space the staff has already accounted for. Note we've framed that the Tigers are trying to add at least one running back to this class to go with a single remaining target at both offensive line and safety. The question is how much more room will open further departures. Swinney isn't one to trim the roster fat; it's until graduation do they part. But we see a handful of rising redshirt seniors unlikely to hold extended roles next season; numerous veteran offensive linemen with a ways to go to reach the rotation; and a few other players who might see the writing on the wall or greater opportunity elsewhere. A November to forget perhaps precedes a December to reset. What we're telling you, though, is that our sources maintain what happens next is largely in flux and dependent upon how many more departures the Tigers incur. 2. Ah, which leads us to the mysterious road yet traveled. The NCAA's transfer portal formally opens today and is open for 45 days, ending Jan. 18. That's the period players have to enter, not choose their school. But theoretically, you want additions as midyear enrollees reporting the second week in January so as to participate in spring practice. While there are exceptions for grad transfers and players who go through head coaching changes, this for all intents and purposes is the big shopping spree. A second window will run from May 1-15. But counting on someone desirable coming available is a high-risk proposition, and the market for ones worth taking will either be outrageous -- unless the player already knows where he's going. Transfer activity, more often than not to date, moves fast. We'll see if that trend continues. Dabo Swinney has been asked ad nauseam about the transfer portal over recent years. Last December, Clemson pursued two transfer targets under strict conditions -- they were interior offensive linemen who were grad transfers, potentially filling a position of apparent absolute need with established experience. Neither picked the Tigers, and so the story carried on about Clemson's absence from the transfer phenomenon. Well, last week Swinney was again poked about Clemson's upcoming involvement in the portal frenzy. And this time, he was as non-defiant as he's been on the subject -- leaving the door open for the possibility of transfer(s).

It's been a very difficult season for veteran defensive lineman Bryan Bresee who will soon have a decision to make on 2023. (Tigerillustrated.com)

"Everybody's susceptible to transition," Swinney told reporters. "I'd say it's a real-time world every single day with where we are right now in college football." We can tell you there are prominent names reaching out to Clemson, some of which haven't yet even announced for the portal. That's not necessarily all that different from the past when transfers expressed interest below the surface. But we believe the volume is greater. Also, it doesn't mean those players would choose Clemson if presented the opportunity. We mention it right now simply to share there are a lot more conversations going on behind the scenes than ever before. What that ultimately will yield, we do not know. Frankly, neither do the coaches. This is a brave new world indeed. But Swinney has recognized that the volume of departures could create positional needs to immediately address, and their own players are being recruited by other colleges with the allure of money and increased playing time. Moreover, we would guess November's turn of events has compelled a greater openness to measures that might provide timely relief or solution. For a year, we've expressed that this appears the most necessary time to date to hit the portal for defensive ends to bridge the gap between Clemson's departing talents and the upcoming signing class. One key variable there, though, is the status of redshirt sophomore Bryan Bresee. We were the first to express Sunday that Bresee's performance at defensive end in the ACC Championship -- as much for his few snaps on a four-man front as in Clemson's three-man look -- planted the seed for him to be a replacement option next season. Our indications are that is absolutely in Clemson's thinking. Yet a decision is still up in the air as to whether Bresee might return or go pro after this season. The Tigers have to address receiver playmaking one way or another, too. We now feel comfortable broaching the topic of whether the staff might bring in another quarterback as well upon the exits of Uiagalelei and Wiles. That leaves the quarterback room with just three on scholarship in the sophomore Klubnik, another former walk-on in Hunter Helms and Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star commitment Christopher Vizzina.