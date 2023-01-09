MONDAY INSIDER
Our second Monday Insider of 2023 delivers!
Some of the highlights include ...
-- Today Tigerillustrated.com has a major projection to make.
-- The latest we have on Clemson's recruiting board and space for potential acquisitions for the remainder of the winter.
-- More on midyear enrollees and a weekend Clemson staff meeting.
-- Clemson coaching stops and additional in-home visits.
-- The latest we are hearing on Austin (TX) offensive tackle Blake Frazier.
-- What we have on Charlotte (N.C.) five-star QB Jadyn Davis.
-- The latest on Little Rock (Ark.) four-star QB Walker White.
-- Where things stand with Dillon four-star offensive tackle Josiah Thompson.
-- What we are hearing on five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo and four-star wideouts Alex Taylor and Jonathan Paylor.
-- Our Monday update on Woodstock (Ill.) Rivals100 tight end Christian Bentancur.
-- And we unveil a name to know from the Northeast we are now tracking.
MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
January DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!