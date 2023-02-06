MONDAY INSIDER
Our first Monday Insider of February is here! And as always it's a must-read for hardcore Clemson football recruiting fans.
Some of the highlights in today's Insider include ...
- Our latest information on Greenville four-star offensive lineman Blake Franks.
- Additional behind-the-scenes details on how it all unfolded for 4-star QB Walker White leading up to his Friday announcement.
- We have more to release on new Clemson four-star commit (DB) Noah Dixon of LaGrange, Ga.
- Our latest information on Atlanta (Ga.) top 40 recruit and longtime Clemson defensive tackle target Hevin Brown-Shuler.
- A recruiting name to know in the state of North Carolina we are keeping an eye on.
- More intel on Clemson's recruiting board and options as things stand today.
- We share more info on an upstate prospect we are tracking.
- The latest on Kennesaw (Ga.) four-star running back and Clemson target David Eziomume.
MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
Up to 65% OFF on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!