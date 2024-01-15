BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- We have the latest on another five-star prospect. And he's about to be on Clemson's campus.

-- Our Monday update on four-star offensive lineman Mal Waldrep of Phenix City, Ala.

-- The latest on Monroe (N.C.) four-star defensive back Jordan Young.

-- What we are hearing on Greensboro (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Bryce Davis.

-- The latest on Homestead (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills.

-- We have a new name to unveil and he is a top 60 recruit nationally from the state of Texas who is now firmly on Clemson's board after reciprocating the Tigers' strong interest.

-- Details on Nashville (Tenn.) four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden.

-- We have more on an Alabama prospect who was in Clemson over the weekend.

-- The latest we can confirm on Clemson's upcoming January Elite Junior Day, the coaching staff's signature winter recruiting event.

-- And additional insight into the fallout and recruiting ramifications of Nick Saban's retirement.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!